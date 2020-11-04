Extra Credit: Becoming a Teacher and YA Reader with Tim Milner

Hannah and special guest Tim Milner reminisce about high school together and talk becoming YA readers a little late in life and becoming teachers after brief forays into other careers. Tim is a bit lacking in his TBR and needs your book recommendations!

This episode is sponsored by Smash It! by Francina Simone, published by Inkyard Press

Show Notes

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki

Bingo Love by Tee Franklin

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

Bone Black by bell hooks

Exit, Pursued By a Bear by E.K. Johnston

Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

Hot Dog Girl by Jennifer Dugan

