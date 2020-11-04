Episode 80.5
Extra Credit: Becoming a Teacher and YA Reader with Tim Milner
Hannah and special guest Tim Milner reminisce about high school together and talk becoming YA readers a little late in life and becoming teachers after brief forays into other careers. Tim is a bit lacking in his TBR and needs your book recommendations!
This episode is sponsored by Smash It! by Francina Simone, published by Inkyard Press
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Show Notes
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki
Bingo Love by Tee Franklin
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Bone Black by bell hooks
Exit, Pursued By a Bear by E.K. Johnston
Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
Hot Dog Girl by Jennifer Dugan
Find Tim on Twitter and Instagram. Find Hannah on Twitter, Instagram (twice over!), and Facebook