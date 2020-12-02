Episode 82.5
Extra Credit: Backlist Gems from YA Award Winners
Kelly highlights five excellent award-winning YA authors and the backlist titles of theirs you shouldn’t miss.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
Bone Gap by Laura Ruby
Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds
The Boy in the Black Suit by Jason Reynolds
Yaqui Delgado Wants To Kick Your Ass by Meg Medina
Burn Baby Burn by Meg Medina
The Girl Who Could Silence The Wind by Meg Medina
brown girl dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
Hush by Jacqueline Woodson
A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti
The Queen of Everything by Deb Caletti