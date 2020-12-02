Extra Credit: Backlist Gems from YA Award Winners

Kelly highlights five excellent award-winning YA authors and the backlist titles of theirs you shouldn’t miss.

SHOW NOTES

Bone Gap by Laura Ruby

Bad Apple by Laura Ruby

Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

The Boy in the Black Suit by Jason Reynolds

Yaqui Delgado Wants To Kick Your Ass by Meg Medina

Burn Baby Burn by Meg Medina

The Girl Who Could Silence The Wind by Meg Medina

brown girl dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson

Hush by Jacqueline Woodson

A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti

The Queen of Everything by Deb Caletti