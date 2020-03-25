Extra Credit: Always Bring a Cat with Claribel Ortega
Eric is joined by Claribel Ortega, author of forthcoming Ghost Squad, to talk about ghosts in YA, podcasting, and some favorite backlist titles from ten (or a million) years ago.
This episode is sponsored by Macmillan Audio.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
Ghost Squad, by Claribel Ortega
Wicked Fox, by Kat Cho
Howl’s Moving Castle, by Diana Wynne Jones
The Epic Crush of Genie Lo, by F.C. Yee
White Cat by Holly Black
Anna Dressed in Blood, by Kendare Blake
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, by Ransom Riggs
Now Entering Addamsville, by Francesca Zappia
Shutter, by Courtney Alameda