Extra Credit: Always Bring a Cat with Claribel Ortega

Eric is joined by Claribel Ortega, author of forthcoming Ghost Squad, to talk about ghosts in YA, podcasting, and some favorite backlist titles from ten (or a million) years ago.

This episode is sponsored by Macmillan Audio.

SHOW NOTES

Ghost Squadby Claribel Ortega

Wicked Fox, by Kat Cho

Howl’s Moving Castle, by Diana Wynne Jones

The Epic Crush of Genie Lo, by F.C. Yee

White Cat by Holly Black

Anna Dressed in Blood, by Kendare Blake

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, by Ransom Riggs

Now Entering Addamsville, by Francesca Zappia

Shutter, by Courtney Alameda

