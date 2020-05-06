Extra Credit: (Almost) Entirely Historical Fiction with Jordyn Taylor

Eric is joined by Jordyn Taylor, author of forthcoming The Paper Girl of Paris, to talk about World War II YA novels, her debut novel, and two of their favorite backlist picks.

The Paper Girl of Paris by Jordyn Taylor

Between Shades of Gray, by Ruta Sepetys

Salt to the Sea, by Ruta Sepetys

Prisoner of Night and Fog, by Anne Blankman

Traitor Angels, by Anne Blankman

Code Name Verity, by Elizabeth Wein

Mare’s War, by Tanita S. Davis

Turtle All the Way Down, by John Green