Episode 67.5
Extra Credit: (Almost) Entirely Historical Fiction with Jordyn Taylor
Eric is joined by Jordyn Taylor, author of forthcoming The Paper Girl of Paris, to talk about World War II YA novels, her debut novel, and two of their favorite backlist picks.
SHOW NOTES
The Paper Girl of Paris by Jordyn Taylor
Between Shades of Gray, by Ruta Sepetys
Salt to the Sea, by Ruta Sepetys
Prisoner of Night and Fog, by Anne Blankman
Traitor Angels, by Anne Blankman
Code Name Verity, by Elizabeth Wein
Mare’s War, by Tanita S. Davis
Turtle All the Way Down, by John Green