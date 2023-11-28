This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss upcoming 2024 book releases they’re excited to read, including The Book of Love, Little Rot, The Husbands, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Vol. 2 by Emil Ferris

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

Dinner on Monster Island: Essays by Tania De Rozario

The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown

Reclaiming UGLY! : A Radically Joyful Guide to Unlearn Oppression and Uplift, Glorify, and Love Yourself by Vanessa Rochelle Lewis

The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden

Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World—and How You Can, Too by Ijeoma Oluo

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections by Emily Nagoski, Ph.D.

The Husbands by Holly Gramazio

Who’s Afraid of Gender? by Judith Butler

A Better World by Sarah Langan

Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire edited by Alice Wong

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark

We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance by Kellie Carter Jackson

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei

Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi

What We’re Reading:

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

Conjuring the Calabash: Empowering Women with Hoodoo Spells & Magick by Mawiyah Kai El-Jamah Bomani

Moonbound by Robin Sloan

Yule Island by Johana Gustawsson, David Warriner (translator)

More Books Out This Week:

Alice Sadie Celine by Sarah Blakley-Cartwright

The Fiction Writer by Jillian Cantor

Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher

Godly Heathens by H.E. Edgmon

The Last Love Note by Emma Grey

We Must Not Think of Ourselves by Lauren Grodstein

A Demon’s Guide to Wooing a Witch by Sarah Hawley

The Kingdom of Sweets: A Novel of the Nutcracker by Erika Johansen

Starkweather: The Untold Story of the Killing Spree that Changed America by Harry N. Maclean

Elvis and the Colonel: An Insider’s Look at the Most Legendary Partnership in Show Business by Greg McDonald, Marshall Terrill

Like Thunder: The Desert Magician’s Duology: Book Two by Nnedi Okorafor

Betting on You by Lynn Painter

The Mystery Guest: A Maid Novel by Nita Prose

Shards of Glass by Michelle Sagara

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by Omid Scobie

Didn’t See That Coming by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Kingdom of Without by Andrea Tang

The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story by Sam Wasson