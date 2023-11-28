Exciting 2024 Book Releases: November 28, 2023
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss upcoming 2024 book releases they’re excited to read, including The Book of Love, Little Rot, The Husbands, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Vol. 2 by Emil Ferris
The Book of Love by Kelly Link
Dinner on Monster Island: Essays by Tania De Rozario
The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown
Reclaiming UGLY! : A Radically Joyful Guide to Unlearn Oppression and Uplift, Glorify, and Love Yourself by Vanessa Rochelle Lewis
The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden
Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World—and How You Can, Too by Ijeoma Oluo
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections by Emily Nagoski, Ph.D.
The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
Who’s Afraid of Gender? by Judith Butler
A Better World by Sarah Langan
Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire edited by Alice Wong
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance by Kellie Carter Jackson
The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei
Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi
What We’re Reading:
A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
Conjuring the Calabash: Empowering Women with Hoodoo Spells & Magick by Mawiyah Kai El-Jamah Bomani
Moonbound by Robin Sloan
Yule Island by Johana Gustawsson, David Warriner (translator)
More Books Out This Week:
Alice Sadie Celine by Sarah Blakley-Cartwright
The Fiction Writer by Jillian Cantor
Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher
Godly Heathens by H.E. Edgmon
The Last Love Note by Emma Grey
We Must Not Think of Ourselves by Lauren Grodstein
A Demon’s Guide to Wooing a Witch by Sarah Hawley
The Kingdom of Sweets: A Novel of the Nutcracker by Erika Johansen
Starkweather: The Untold Story of the Killing Spree that Changed America by Harry N. Maclean
Elvis and the Colonel: An Insider’s Look at the Most Legendary Partnership in Show Business by Greg McDonald, Marshall Terrill
Like Thunder: The Desert Magician’s Duology: Book Two by Nnedi Okorafor
Betting on You by Lynn Painter
The Mystery Guest: A Maid Novel by Nita Prose
Shards of Glass by Michelle Sagara
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by Omid Scobie
Didn’t See That Coming by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Kingdom of Without by Andrea Tang
The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story by Sam Wasson