Exciting 2023 Book Releases: December 27, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Big Swiss, Chain-Gang All-Stars, Real Self-Care, and more books they’re excited to read in 2023!
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper
The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom by Chrissy King
Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included) by Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, MD
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
“You Just Need to Lose Weight” and 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon
House of Cotton by Monica Brashears
Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby
Falling Back in Love with Being Human: Letters to Lost Souls by Kai Cheng Thom
My Murder by Katie Williams
Transitional: In One Way or Another, We All Transition by Munroe Bergdorf
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson
Promises Stronger than Darkness by Charlie Jane Anders
Keep Looking Up: Your Guide to the Powerful Healing of Birdwatching by Tammah Watts
Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Grime by Sibylle Berg, Tim Mohr (translator)
Vinyl Resting Place: The Record Shop Mysteries by Olivia Blacke
Someone Had to Do It by Amber and Danielle Brown
All the Way Happy by Kit Coltrane
The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries, Embrace Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life by Yasmine Cheyenne
The Lost Witch by Paige Crutcher
That Dangerous Energy by Aya de León
The Lipstick Bureau: A Novel Inspired by True WWII Events by Michelle Gable
The Valentine’s Hate by Sidney Halston
Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson
The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra
Never Cross a Highlander by Lisa Rayne
Maze by Thiago Souto