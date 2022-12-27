Exciting 2023 Book Releases: December 27, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Big Swiss, Chain-Gang All-Stars, Real Self-Care, and more books they’re excited to read in 2023!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper

The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom by Chrissy King

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included) by Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, MD

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

“You Just Need to Lose Weight” and 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon

House of Cotton by Monica Brashears

Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby

Falling Back in Love with Being Human: Letters to Lost Souls by Kai Cheng Thom

My Murder by Katie Williams

Transitional: In One Way or Another, We All Transition by Munroe Bergdorf

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson

Promises Stronger than Darkness by Charlie Jane Anders

Keep Looking Up: Your Guide to the Powerful Healing of Birdwatching by Tammah Watts

Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Grime by Sibylle Berg, Tim Mohr (translator)

Vinyl Resting Place: The Record Shop Mysteries by Olivia Blacke

Someone Had to Do It by Amber and Danielle Brown

All the Way Happy by Kit Coltrane

The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries, Embrace Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life by Yasmine Cheyenne

The Lost Witch by Paige Crutcher

That Dangerous Energy by Aya de León

The Lipstick Bureau: A Novel Inspired by True WWII Events by Michelle Gable

The Valentine’s Hate by Sidney Halston

Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson

The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra

Never Cross a Highlander by Lisa Rayne

Maze by Thiago Souto