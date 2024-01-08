Excited by the Shenanigans
Jess and Trisha talk about 2023 books they still want to get to and the books they’re most excited about coming out in 2024.
News
Book club is coming back in our next episode! Read The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz along with us! Send us your thoughts by January 18 for our January 22 episode.
Books Discussed
The Wildest Ride by Marcella Bell
Change of Plans by Dylan Newton
Forever Your Rogue by Erin Langston
Outfield Assist by Cat Giraldo
Ruined by Sarah Vaughn, illustrated by Sarah Winifred Searle and Niki Smith
Technically Yours by Denise Williams
Fly With Me by Andie Burke
Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly
A Little Kissing Between Friends by Chencia C. Higgins
Night for Day by Roselle Lim
Birding With Benefits by Sarah T. Dubb
The Spy and I by Tiana Smith
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava
Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend by Emma R. Alban
