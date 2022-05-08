Exaggerate, Enhance, Create, and Reify

Jeff and Rebecca take listener feedback, spend a few moments talking about Julia on HBO, look at real, honest-to-goodness BookTok numbers, and talk with Florence Williams about her book, Heartbreak.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Patreon!

Let’s talk about those BookTok numbers from publishers lunch — public link to the pod & infographic

So get a copy of Heartbreak using riot20 for 20% at pushkin.fm/heartbreak