Episode 86
Even Better Than Christmas
Katie and Rincey pick up some fun Scooby-Doo themed books based on a listener request and get really excited about some recent reads.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, White Fox by Sara Faring and Size Zero by Abigail Mangin.
Show Notes
National Book Foundation to present Lifetime Achievement Award to Walter Mosley
Westing Game’ Series Adaptation in the Works at HBO Max
Amazon gets the rights to All the Old Knives, a thriller by Olen Steinhaurer, and starring Chris Pine and Thandie Newton
Joe Ruby Dies: ‘Scooby Doo’ Co-Creator Was 87
Books Mentioned
Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero
The Vanishing Girl by Josephine Ruby
The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
And Now She’s Gone by Rachel Howzell Hall
The Book of Lamps and Banners by Elizabeth Hand
The Cabin on Souder Hill by Lonnie Busch
When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Diamond Doris by Doris Payne
My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
The Real Lolita by Sarah Weinman