Even Better Than Christmas

Katie and Rincey pick up some fun Scooby-Doo themed books based on a listener request and get really excited about some recent reads.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, White Fox by Sara Faring and Size Zero by Abigail Mangin.

Show Notes

National Book Foundation to present Lifetime Achievement Award to Walter Mosley

Westing Game’ Series Adaptation in the Works at HBO Max

Amazon gets the rights to All the Old Knives, a thriller by Olen Steinhaurer, and starring Chris Pine and Thandie Newton

Joe Ruby Dies: ‘Scooby Doo’ Co-Creator Was 87

Books Mentioned

Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero

The Vanishing Girl by Josephine Ruby

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

And Now She’s Gone by Rachel Howzell Hall

The Book of Lamps and Banners by Elizabeth Hand

The Cabin on Souder Hill by Lonnie Busch

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole

Diamond Doris by Doris Payne

My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell

The Real Lolita by Sarah Weinman