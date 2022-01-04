Episode 100!!!!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim celebrate recording 100 episodes for For Real by chatting about their podcast origin story, reminiscing about the bookish internet of the 2010s, and revisiting some childhood favorites across genres.

Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.

Episode Links

Episode 1: International Women’s Day

Episode 50: 50 Books for 50 Episodes

Episode 96: Fell in a Hold (AKA True Stories Underground)

Baking Powder Wars: The Cutthroat Food Fight that Revolutionized Cooking by Linda Civitello

Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton

Nancy Drew by Carolyn Keen

The Boxcar Children by Gertrude Chandler Warner

The Crocodile on the Sandbank by Elizabeth Peters (Amelia Peabody Series)

Reading Now

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu