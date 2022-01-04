Episode 100
Episode 100!!!!
This week Alice and Kim celebrate recording 100 episodes for For Real by chatting about their podcast origin story, reminiscing about the bookish internet of the 2010s, and revisiting some childhood favorites across genres.
Episode Links
Episode 1: International Women’s Day
Episode 50: 50 Books for 50 Episodes
Episode 96: Fell in a Hold (AKA True Stories Underground)
Baking Powder Wars: The Cutthroat Food Fight that Revolutionized Cooking by Linda Civitello
Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton
Nancy Drew by Carolyn Keen
The Boxcar Children by Gertrude Chandler Warner
The Crocodile on the Sandbank by Elizabeth Peters (Amelia Peabody Series)
Reading Now
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu