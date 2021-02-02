Epic (and True) Love Stories

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week Alice and Kim share books about some of their favorite epic love stories and gush about some new (and awesome) historical true crime.

Nonfiction in the News

New Nonfiction

Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad

Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan

The Rope: A True Story of Murder, Heroism, and the Dawn of the NAACP by Alex Tresniowski

The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space in America by Lawrence T. Brown

Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods by Amelia Pang

Epic Love Stories

Gracie: A Love Story by George Burns

One Hundred Names for Love by Diane Ackerman

A Natural History of Love by Diane Ackerman

Outlaw Marriages: The Hidden Histories of Fifteen Extraordinary Same-Sex Couples by Rodger Streitmatter

Victoria The Queen by Julia Baird

We Two: Victoria and Albert: Rulers, Partners, Rivals by Gillian Gill

Reading Now

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg

The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World by Abigail Tucker