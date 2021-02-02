Episode 76
Epic (and True) Love Stories
This week Alice and Kim share books about some of their favorite epic love stories and gush about some new (and awesome) historical true crime.
Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Nonfiction in the News
Here Are the Guest Editors for the Best American Series 2021 [LitHub]
Just Don’t Call Her a Ghostwriter [New York Times]
New Nonfiction
Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad
Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan
The Rope: A True Story of Murder, Heroism, and the Dawn of the NAACP by Alex Tresniowski
The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space in America by Lawrence T. Brown
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods by Amelia Pang
Epic Love Stories
Gracie: A Love Story by George Burns
One Hundred Names for Love by Diane Ackerman
A Natural History of Love by Diane Ackerman
Outlaw Marriages: The Hidden Histories of Fifteen Extraordinary Same-Sex Couples by Rodger Streitmatter
Victoria The Queen by Julia Baird
We Two: Victoria and Albert: Rulers, Partners, Rivals by Gillian Gill
Reading Now
Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg
The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World by Abigail Tucker