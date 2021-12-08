Emotional Turbulence Incoming: YA Books About Found Family

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Erica and Tirzah discuss the importance of found family YA books, especially during the holidays, and offer some recommendations!

Books and Links:

LGBTQ+ Youth and Homelessness

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera

The Degenerates by J. Albert Mann

The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

The Reckless Kind by Carly Heath

Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour

We Are Okay by Nina LaCour

Bruised by Tanya Boteju

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

The Weight of the Stars by K. Ancrum

Darling by K. Ancrum

The Sky Blues by Robbie Couch

The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon

Fairy Tail, Vol. 01 by Hiro Mashima