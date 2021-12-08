Episode 108
Emotional Turbulence Incoming: YA Books About Found Family
This week, Erica and Tirzah discuss the importance of found family YA books, especially during the holidays, and offer some recommendations!
Books and Links:
They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera
The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera
The Degenerates by J. Albert Mann
The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis
The Reckless Kind by Carly Heath
Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour
We Are Okay by Nina LaCour
Bruised by Tanya Boteju
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
The Weight of the Stars by K. Ancrum
Darling by K. Ancrum
The Sky Blues by Robbie Couch
The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon
Fairy Tail, Vol. 01 by Hiro Mashima