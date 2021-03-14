Episode 433
Emotional Senioritis
Jeff and Rebecca do some Seuss follow-up, evaluate upcoming adaptations that should be in their wheelhouse, talk about a particularly graphic effort to get some books out of a school classroom, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Follow-up: Nice historical context for publishers removing racism from other books
The Day Children’s Literature Died
Follow-up: Amazon workers in other states inspired by unionizing efforts in Alabama
Leander, TX school district removes 6 books from optional reading lists because of “inappropriate” content
Peacock plans Robert Langdon spinoff series