Emotional Senioritis

Jeff and Rebecca do some Seuss follow-up, evaluate upcoming adaptations that should be in their wheelhouse, talk about a particularly graphic effort to get some books out of a school classroom, and much more.

Farewell, Norman Juster

Follow-up: Nice historical context for publishers removing racism from other books

The Day Children’s Literature Died

Follow-up: Amazon workers in other states inspired by unionizing efforts in Alabama

Leander, TX school district removes 6 books from optional reading lists because of “inappropriate” content

Peacock plans Robert Langdon spinoff series

George C Wolf to adapt Song of Solomon