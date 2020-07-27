Episode 64
Either A Month Or Seven Years
Jess and Trisha talk about things people love about reading romance and then offer some non-romance novel entertainment options that might share similar qualities.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; Libro FM; and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
News Discussed
You – yes you! – can attend the virtual Romance GenreCon from the Mid-Continent Public Library!
Books and Non-Book Entertainment Discussed
Ms. Marvel by G. Willow Wilson and illustrated by Adrian Alphona
Green Lantern Legacy by Minh Le and illustrated by Andie Tong
America Vol 1: The Life and Times of America Chavez and America Vol 2: Fast and Furtona by Gabby Rivera
Digital coloring, and specifically Happy Color and Color Planet
Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type by Doreen Cronin with pictures by Betsy Lewin
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs by Judi Barrett and drawn by Ron Barrett
Let us know what you love about reading romance and whether you can get any of those feelings or perspectives through other media. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).