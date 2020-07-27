Either A Month Or Seven Years

Jess and Trisha talk about things people love about reading romance and then offer some non-romance novel entertainment options that might share similar qualities.

News Discussed

You – yes you! – can attend the virtual Romance GenreCon from the Mid-Continent Public Library!

Books and Non-Book Entertainment Discussed

Tangled

Playing House

The Great

Harlots

Ms. Marvel by G. Willow Wilson and illustrated by Adrian Alphona

Green Lantern Legacy by Minh Le and illustrated by Andie Tong

America Vol 1: The Life and Times of America Chavez and America Vol 2: Fast and Furtona by Gabby Rivera

Digital coloring, and specifically Happy Color and Color Planet

Sanjay’s Super Team

Purl

Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type by Doreen Cronin with pictures by Betsy Lewin

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs by Judi Barrett and drawn by Ron Barrett

The Bold Type

The Weekend

Tig

Imagine Me & You

Kissing Jessica Stein

But I’m a Cheerleader

Free Solo

Let us know what you love about reading romance and whether you can get any of those feelings or perspectives through other media. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).