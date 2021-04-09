This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah discuss the Edgar Award Nominees and recommend books for you to prioritize from the list.

Have a look at all the categories and nominees!

Books Discussed

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara

The Missing American by Kwei Quartey

These Women by Ivy Pochoda

Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas

Darling Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel

Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole

East of Hounslow by Khurrum Rahman

The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copely Eisenberg

Phantom Lady: Hollywood Producer Joan Harrison, the Forgotten Woman Behind Hitchcock by Christina Lane

From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks

The Companion by Katie Alender

The Cousins by Karen M. McManus

