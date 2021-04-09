Episode 99
Edgar Awards Season!
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah discuss the Edgar Award Nominees and recommend books for you to prioritize from the list.
Have a look at all the categories and nominees!
Books Discussed
Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara
The Missing American by Kwei Quartey
These Women by Ivy Pochoda
Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas
Darling Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel
Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March
When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole
East of Hounslow by Khurrum Rahman
The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copely Eisenberg
Phantom Lady: Hollywood Producer Joan Harrison, the Forgotten Woman Behind Hitchcock by Christina Lane
From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks
The Companion by Katie Alender
The Cousins by Karen M. McManus
