This week, Alice and Kim recommend easy nonfiction reads to start your year.

Follow Up

Shoutout on Twitter from Ibram X. Kendi – Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

Nonfiction in the News

Simon & Schuster Cancels Plans for Senator Hawley’s Book [The New York Times]

New Nonfiction

Aftershocks: A Memoir by Nadia Owusu

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

The Doctors Blackwell : How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine by Janice P. Nimura

The Eagles of Heart Mountain : A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America by Bradford Pearson

Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy by Adam Jentleson

Bravey: Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain, and Other Big Ideas by Alexi Pappas

Easy Nonfiction to Start the Year

Wild Game: My Mother, Her Secret, and Me by Adrienne Brodeur

The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays by Esmé Weijun Wang

The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette

Mr. Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder: Pronged Ants, Horned Humans, Mice on Toast, and Other Marvels of Jurassic Technology by Lawrence Weschler

Reading Now

KIM: Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey

ALICE: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

CONCLUSION

