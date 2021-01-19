Episode 75
Easy Nonfiction to Start the Year
This week, Alice and Kim recommend easy nonfiction reads to start your year.
Follow Up
Shoutout on Twitter from Ibram X. Kendi – Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
Nonfiction in the News
Simon & Schuster Cancels Plans for Senator Hawley’s Book [The New York Times]
New Nonfiction
Aftershocks: A Memoir by Nadia Owusu
You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar
Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
The Doctors Blackwell : How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine by Janice P. Nimura
The Eagles of Heart Mountain : A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America by Bradford Pearson
Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy by Adam Jentleson
Bravey: Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain, and Other Big Ideas by Alexi Pappas
Easy Nonfiction to Start the Year
Wild Game: My Mother, Her Secret, and Me by Adrienne Brodeur
The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays by Esmé Weijun Wang
The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette
Mr. Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder: Pronged Ants, Horned Humans, Mice on Toast, and Other Marvels of Jurassic Technology by Lawrence Weschler
Reading Now
KIM: Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey
ALICE: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
CONCLUSION
