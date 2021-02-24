Dream Adaptations and Dream Casts

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss Pokemon fashion, adaptations for Sulwe and We Hunt The Flame, their dream adaptations and ‘casts, and more.

News

Locus 2020 Recommended Reading List

Daniel José Older brings first YA books to Rick Riordan Presents

Pokemon Denim Tuxedo From Levi’s

STXtv options We Hunt the Flame

Netflix adapts Sulwe

Books Discussed

The Fatma al-Sha’arawi series by P. Djèlí Clark (A Dead Djinn in Cairo, The Haunting of Tram Car 015)

The Good House by Tananarive Due (TW: suicide, pedophilia)

Further Reading: Black Horror Rising by Tananarive Due: https://uncannymagazine.com/article/black-horror-rising/

Jenn’s LOTR recast is no longer online but here’s a PDF, just for y’all