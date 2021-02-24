Episode 98
Dream Adaptations and Dream Casts
Sharifah and Jenn discuss Pokemon fashion, adaptations for Sulwe and We Hunt The Flame, their dream adaptations and ‘casts, and more.
News
Locus 2020 Recommended Reading List
Daniel José Older brings first YA books to Rick Riordan Presents
Pokemon Denim Tuxedo From Levi’s
STXtv options We Hunt the Flame
Books Discussed
The Fatma al-Sha’arawi series by P. Djèlí Clark (A Dead Djinn in Cairo, The Haunting of Tram Car 015)
The Good House by Tananarive Due (TW: suicide, pedophilia)
Further Reading: Black Horror Rising by Tananarive Due: https://uncannymagazine.com/article/black-horror-rising/
Jenn’s LOTR recast is no longer online but here’s a PDF, just for y’all