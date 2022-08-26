Domestic Bliss or Doom?
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about domestic suspense and its continuing appeal.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!
Books Discussed
My Sister Rosa – Justine Larbalestier
More Than You’ll Ever Know – Katie Gutierrez
Good Neighbors – Sarah Langan
Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng
Murder in Westminster – Vanessa Riley
Real Bad Things – Kelly J. Ford
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise you can:
Find Nusrah on Instagram @wellreadbrowngirl
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!