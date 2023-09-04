Do You Think the Books are Fine?
Jeff and Rebecca talk early 2023 prize lists, Jeff’s trip to the UK, recent reading, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Listener feedback re: The Book of Hov.
Kirkus Prize finalists
The Great White Bard by Farah Karim-Cooper
Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree