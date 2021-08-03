Episode 89
Disney Reads
Nonfiction in the News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Working on a Book About “Leadership and Philanthropy” [Vanity Fair]
Molly Shannon Writes Memoir [People]
New Nonfiction
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy
The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World by Arthur Herman
Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health by Dr. Leana Wen
WASPS: The Splendors and Miseries of an American Aristocracy by Michael Knox Beran
Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina by Georgina Pazcoguin
Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Lines of California’s Wildfires by Jaime Lowe
Learning in Public: Lessons for a Racially Divided America from My Daughter’s School by Courtney E. Martin
Violent Order: Essays on the Nature of Police by David Correia, Tyler Wall
Weekly Theme: Disney
Disney’s Land: Walt Disney and the Invention of the Amusement Park that Changed the World by Richard Snow
The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History by Nathalia Holt
Project Future: The Inside Story Behind the Creation of Disney World by Chad Denver Emerson
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit: The Search for the Lost Disney Cartoons by David A. Bossert, David Gerstein
Reading Now
KIM: An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang
ALICE: My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska by Alaska
CONCLUSION
