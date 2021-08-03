This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk Disney reads!

Nonfiction in the News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Working on a Book About “Leadership and Philanthropy” [Vanity Fair]

Molly Shannon Writes Memoir [People]

New Nonfiction

The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy

The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World by Arthur Herman

Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health by Dr. Leana Wen

WASPS: The Splendors and Miseries of an American Aristocracy by Michael Knox Beran

Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina by Georgina Pazcoguin

Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Lines of California’s Wildfires by Jaime Lowe

Learning in Public: Lessons for a Racially Divided America from My Daughter’s School by Courtney E. Martin

Violent Order: Essays on the Nature of Police by David Correia, Tyler Wall

Weekly Theme: Disney

Disney’s Land: Walt Disney and the Invention of the Amusement Park that Changed the World by Richard Snow

The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History by Nathalia Holt

Project Future: The Inside Story Behind the Creation of Disney World by Chad Denver Emerson

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit: The Search for the Lost Disney Cartoons by David A. Bossert, David Gerstein

Reading Now

KIM: An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang

ALICE: My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska by Alaska

