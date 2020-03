Jeff talks with Guy LeCharles Gonzalez of The Panorama Project about what we do (and mostly don’t) know about the role of libraries in the wider publishing world, Macmillan’s embargo strategy, questions that could use answering, data we don’t have, and much more.

This episode is sponsored by:

Book Riot Insiders

Libro.fm

Relevant Links:

The Panorama Project

Guy’s article in Publisher’s Weekly

Is Macmillan Re-Considering Its E-Book Embargo?