This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about reads that feature dinner parties gone wrong.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Edgar Award winners!

BOOKS DISCUSSED

The Eighth Detective by Alex Pavesi

The Dinner by Herman Koch

The Perfect Guests by Emma Rous

They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall

The Majesties by Tiffany Tsao

Hannibal by Thomas Harris

NEW RELEASES

Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manasala

Dead of Winter by Stephen Mack Jones

While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise you can:

Find Nusrah on Twitter @JavedNusrah

Find Katie on Twitter @ kt_librarylady