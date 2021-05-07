Episode 101
Dinner With A Side Of Death
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about reads that feature dinner parties gone wrong.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
The Eighth Detective by Alex Pavesi
The Dinner by Herman Koch
The Perfect Guests by Emma Rous
They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall
The Majesties by Tiffany Tsao
Hannibal by Thomas Harris
NEW RELEASES
Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manasala
Dead of Winter by Stephen Mack Jones
While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
