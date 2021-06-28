Ding the Basket

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca check in on summer book sales, relay another effort they hope fails, and talk about Michelle Zauner’s excellent debut memoir, Crying in H Mart.

Discussed in this episode:

Parents sue over BLM lessons in Pennsylvania school district

(Handy Vox piece explaining what critical race theory actually is)