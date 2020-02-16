Different Day, Same Shirt

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the RWA’s accelerating collapse, Colin Kaepernick getting into publishing, Amazon taking a harder look at selling extremist books, libraries trying to get it right, and pay their respects to The Good Place.

Links discussed in this episode:

Update: Full RWA board resigns

Update: Kaepernick to publishing his own memoir, inks multi-book deal with Audible

Amazon stepping up efforts to remove Nazi and white supremacist content

Grand Haven, Michigan parents’ group working to remove “sexually explicit content” from school libraries