Episode 353
Different Day, Same Shirt
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the RWA’s accelerating collapse, Colin Kaepernick getting into publishing, Amazon taking a harder look at selling extremist books, libraries trying to get it right, and pay their respects to The Good Place.
This episode is sponsored by:
Crooked River from Preston & Child
Stay Woke by Justin Michael Williams
Links discussed in this episode:
Update: Full RWA board resigns
Update: Kaepernick to publishing his own memoir, inks multi-book deal with Audible
Amazon stepping up efforts to remove Nazi and white supremacist content
Grand Haven, Michigan parents’ group working to remove “sexually explicit content” from school libraries