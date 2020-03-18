Delicious Novels and Dad Music
Eric and special guest Tirzah Price talk about music and pop culture in YA, and daydream about fictional bands.
SHOW NOTES
Damsel by Elana K. Arnold
The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki
Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold
Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore
Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu
Ziggy Stardust and Me by James Brandon
I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone by Stephanie Kuehnert
Our Stories, Our Voices by Amy Reed
Three Day Summer by Sarvanaz Tash
Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu
So Punk Rock: And Other Ways to Disappoint Your Mother by Micol Ostow
Family by Micol Ostow
Calvin by Martine Leavitt
Pulp by Robin Talley
The Babysitter’s Coven by Kate Williams
The Night We Said Yes by Lauren Gibaldi
Autofocus by Lauren Gibaldi
This Tiny Perfect World by Lauren Gibaldi
You’d Be Mine by Erin Hahn
Who’s That Girl by Blair Thornburgh
Audrey, Wait! By Robin Benway