Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Delicious Novels and Dad Music

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

Eric and special guest Tirzah Price talk about music and pop culture in YA, and daydream about fictional bands.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s Read Harder 2020 Challenge, Tor Teen, and NOVL.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSSApple PodcastsSpotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

Damsel by Elana K. Arnold

The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me  by Mariko Tamaki

Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu

Ziggy Stardust and Me by James Brandon

I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone by Stephanie Kuehnert

Our Stories, Our Voices by Amy Reed

Three Day Summer by Sarvanaz Tash

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu

So Punk Rock: And Other Ways to Disappoint Your Mother by Micol Ostow

Family by Micol Ostow

Calvin by Martine Leavitt

Pulp by Robin Talley

The Babysitter’s Coven by Kate Williams

The Night We Said Yes by Lauren Gibaldi

Autofocus by Lauren Gibaldi

This Tiny Perfect World by Lauren Gibaldi

You’d Be Mine by Erin Hahn

Who’s That Girl by Blair Thornburgh

Audrey, Wait! By Robin Benway

We're keeping track of our favorite books of the year. Shop the list here!

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words