Delicious Novels and Dad Music

Eric and special guest Tirzah Price talk about music and pop culture in YA, and daydream about fictional bands.

SHOW NOTES

Damsel by Elana K. Arnold

The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki

Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu

Ziggy Stardust and Me by James Brandon

I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone by Stephanie Kuehnert

Our Stories, Our Voices by Amy Reed

Three Day Summer by Sarvanaz Tash

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu

So Punk Rock: And Other Ways to Disappoint Your Mother by Micol Ostow

Family by Micol Ostow

Calvin by Martine Leavitt

Pulp by Robin Talley

The Babysitter’s Coven by Kate Williams

The Night We Said Yes by Lauren Gibaldi

Autofocus by Lauren Gibaldi

This Tiny Perfect World by Lauren Gibaldi

You’d Be Mine by Erin Hahn

Who’s That Girl by Blair Thornburgh

Audrey, Wait! By Robin Benway