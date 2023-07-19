Debut Novels from Some of Our Fave YA Authors
Tirzah and Erica look back at some well-established YA authors’ debuts.
News:
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 drops
Announcing the 2023 Hugo Award Finalists
Books Discussed:
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson
Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim
And Reflection by Elizabeth Lim for Disney
Looking for Alibrandi by Melina Marchetta
When I Was the Greatest by Jason Reynolds
The Key to the Golden Firebird by Maureen Johnson
An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
Ash by Malinda Lo