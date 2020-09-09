Episode 397
Deals Deals Deals, Sept 2020 Edition

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

Jeff presents Rebecca with a host of recently announced book deals of varying interest.

This episode is sponsored by:

Don’t Ever Forget by Matthew Farrell

One by One by Ruth Ware

Find Layla by Meg Elison

Book Riot Insiders

Books discussed in this episode:

A Country You Can Leave by Asale Angel-Ajani

Queen of Thieves by Erin Bledsoe

Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray

The Moon and the Stars by Kia Cothron

The Verifiers by Jane Pek

My Monticello by Nicole Johnson

Twice as Hard by Raphael Sofoluke and Opeyemi Sofoluke

Systemic Exclusion by Kirsty Dunan

The Talk by Darrin Bell

Say Their Names by Cottman, Bunn, Charles, Gaines, Harriston, and Robinson-Jacob

Untitled Covid Book by Mclean and Nocera

The Next Wave by John Barry

What Just Happened by Charles Finch

Untitled Covid Medical Student Book by Emma Goldberg

A Dozen Dresses That Changed the World by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell

Shade by Sam Bloch

Bite by Bill Schutt

The Pockets Book by Hannah Carlson

The Axe by Jonny Diamond

Llama Drama by Jennifer Kingson

Treasure in Wasteland by Bryn Nelson

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

His Truth is Marching On by John Meacham

The Six by Loren Grush

Cherish Farrah by Bethany Morrow

Crying in the Bathroom by Erika Sanchez

The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nehisis Coates

Bittman Bread by Mark Bittman and Kerri Conan

Bibliophile: Diverse Spines by Jane Mount and Jamise Harper

The Prince of the Skies by Antonio Itrube

Pathological: A (Punctuated) Memoir by Sarah Fay

Black Bodies Swinging by Robin Kelley

A Light by Amanda Oliver

Editing by Adam Moss

Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse

Ramon and Julieta by Alana Viramontes Albertson

The Wild Sisters by Jessica Weisberg

It’s OK to Use the Tissues by Tori Press

Blush by Jamie Brenner

Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Inclusion Revolution by Daisy Auger-Dominguez

Untitled 1921 Tulsa Massacre YA Novel by Brandy Colbert

The Half Moon by Mary Beth Keane

Pulling the Chariot Out of the Sun by Shane McCrae

The Big Hurt by Erika Schickel

Trapped in, Dining Out by Osayi Endolyn

Secret Santa by Andrew Shaffer

Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert by Bob the Drag Queen

In the Company of Witches by Auralee Wallace

Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott

The Tale of the Mandarin Duck by Bette Milder with photographs by Michiko Kakutani

We're giving away a $50 gift card to your favorite indie bookstore! Enter here:

Book Riot's Daily Deals
cover of Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier
$3.99
$1.99
$1.99
The Bromance Book Club Cover
$2.99
Check Out More Deals