Episode 397
Deals Deals Deals, Sept 2020 Edition
Jeff presents Rebecca with a host of recently announced book deals of varying interest.
This episode is sponsored by:
Don’t Ever Forget by Matthew Farrell
One by One by Ruth Ware
Find Layla by Meg Elison
Book Riot Insiders
Books discussed in this episode:
A Country You Can Leave by Asale Angel-Ajani
Queen of Thieves by Erin Bledsoe
Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray
The Moon and the Stars by Kia Cothron
The Verifiers by Jane Pek
My Monticello by Nicole Johnson
Twice as Hard by Raphael Sofoluke and Opeyemi Sofoluke
Systemic Exclusion by Kirsty Dunan
The Talk by Darrin Bell
Say Their Names by Cottman, Bunn, Charles, Gaines, Harriston, and Robinson-Jacob
Untitled Covid Book by Mclean and Nocera
The Next Wave by John Barry
What Just Happened by Charles Finch
Untitled Covid Medical Student Book by Emma Goldberg
A Dozen Dresses That Changed the World by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell
Shade by Sam Bloch
Bite by Bill Schutt
The Pockets Book by Hannah Carlson
The Axe by Jonny Diamond
Llama Drama by Jennifer Kingson
Treasure in Wasteland by Bryn Nelson
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
His Truth is Marching On by John Meacham
The Six by Loren Grush
Cherish Farrah by Bethany Morrow
Crying in the Bathroom by Erika Sanchez
The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nehisis Coates
Bittman Bread by Mark Bittman and Kerri Conan
Bibliophile: Diverse Spines by Jane Mount and Jamise Harper
The Prince of the Skies by Antonio Itrube
Pathological: A (Punctuated) Memoir by Sarah Fay
Black Bodies Swinging by Robin Kelley
A Light by Amanda Oliver
Editing by Adam Moss
Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse
Ramon and Julieta by Alana Viramontes Albertson
The Wild Sisters by Jessica Weisberg
It’s OK to Use the Tissues by Tori Press
Blush by Jamie Brenner
Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Inclusion Revolution by Daisy Auger-Dominguez
Untitled 1921 Tulsa Massacre YA Novel by Brandy Colbert
The Half Moon by Mary Beth Keane
Pulling the Chariot Out of the Sun by Shane McCrae
The Big Hurt by Erika Schickel
Trapped in, Dining Out by Osayi Endolyn
Secret Santa by Andrew Shaffer
Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert by Bob the Drag Queen
In the Company of Witches by Auralee Wallace
Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott
The Tale of the Mandarin Duck by Bette Milder with photographs by Michiko Kakutani