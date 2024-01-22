Darling But Dangerous

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha kick off 2024 WIR Book Club by discussing The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich and then discuss other books with mistaken identities or disguises.

Books Discussed

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz

Fly With Me by Andie Burke

Role Playing by Cathy Yardley

Girls with Bad Reputations by Xio Axelrod

Meegan by Rebekah Weatherspoon

The Wolf and the Wildflower by Stacy Reid

A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole

One Night in Hartswood by Emma Denny

The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest

Kiss the Girl by Zoraida Córdova

The Marquess Makes His Move by Diana Quincy

