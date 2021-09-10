Cults and Survivors

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books featuring cults and people who become a part of them.

Currently Reading

Final girls by Riley Sager

Madam by Phoebe Wynn

Books Discussed

The Girls by Emma Cline

The Night We Burned by S.F.Kosa

Don’t Call It a Cult: The Shocking Story of Keith Raniere and the Women of NXIVM by Sarah Berman

Black Widows by Cate Quinn

New Releases

My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

