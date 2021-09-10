Episode 110
Cults and Survivors
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books featuring cults and people who become a part of them.
Currently Reading
Final girls by Riley Sager
Madam by Phoebe Wynn
Books Discussed
The Girls by Emma Cline
The Night We Burned by S.F.Kosa
Don’t Call It a Cult: The Shocking Story of Keith Raniere and the Women of NXIVM by Sarah Berman
Black Widows by Cate Quinn
New Releases
My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
