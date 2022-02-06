Crying with a Knife

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca finally are ready to talk about Station Eleven, after discussing recent reads. And in the second half of the episode, they get to talk to Glory Edim of Well-Read Black Girl.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

Discussed in this episode:

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

Admissions by Kendra James

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

How to be Perfect by Michael Schur

The Well-Read Black Girl Podcast

Well-Read Black Girl on Instagram