Crossover Hits
Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are some of the best crossover hits? And, what are you reading now?
BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:
“Majority of authors ‘hear’ their characters speak, finds study” by Alison Flood
The Comedy Women in Print Prize 2020 Longlist
The Comedy Women in Print Twitter page
Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
Sensible Footwear: A Girl’s Guide: A graphic guide to lesbian and queer history 1950-2020 by Kate Charlesworth
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
I Capture The Castle by Dodie Smith
Life: An Exploded Diagram by Mal Peet
Margot & Me by Juno Dawson
The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton
Holes by Louis Sachar
Guenevere by Rosalind Miles
Sleeping Beauty Trilogy by Anne Rice
A Little Love Song by Michelle Magorian
The Private Memoirs and Confessions of a Justified Sinner by James Hogg
Geek Love by Katherine Dunn
Marianne Dreams by Catherine Storr
Black Narcissus by Rumer Godden
A Manual for Cleaning Women by Lucia Berlin
The Madeline Treasury by Ludwig Bemmelmans
YOU CAN FIND YOUR HOSTS HERE:
Louise @ www.didyoueverstoptothink.com and @chaletfan on Twitter.
Mary Kay @ www.marykaymcbrayer.com, Twitter at @mkmcbrayer, and Instagram at @marykaymcbrayer.