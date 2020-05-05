Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are some of the best crossover hits? And, what are you reading now?

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

“Majority of authors ‘hear’ their characters speak, finds study” by Alison Flood

The Comedy Women in Print Prize 2020 Longlist

The Comedy Women in Print Twitter page

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Sensible Footwear: A Girl’s Guide: A graphic guide to lesbian and queer history 1950-2020 by Kate Charlesworth

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

I Capture The Castle by Dodie Smith

Life: An Exploded Diagram by Mal Peet

Margot & Me by Juno Dawson

The Read Harder Challenge

2020 Reading Log

The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton

Holes by Louis Sachar

Guenevere by Rosalind Miles

Sleeping Beauty Trilogy by Anne Rice

Eva Ibbotson

A Little Love Song by Michelle Magorian

The Private Memoirs and Confessions of a Justified Sinner by James Hogg

Geek Love by Katherine Dunn

Marianne Dreams by Catherine Storr

Black Narcissus by Rumer Godden

A Manual for Cleaning Women by Lucia Berlin

The Madeline Treasury by Ludwig Bemmelmans

