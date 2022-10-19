This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss some happy news (the Kindred adaptation! Interior Chinatown!), some less happy RPG news, recommend creepy SF/F for Halloween season, and more.

Follow-Up: Black No More by George S. Schuyler

News

Butler’s Kindred Series will premiere Dec 13 [The Root]

Wizards of the Coast going to court to stop racist, transphobic RPG from being sold [Them]

Fiona Apple writes LOTR song [EW]

Interior Chinatown going to Hulu with Taika Waititi [Variety]

Harvey Awards SFF highlights [Book Riot]

Books Discussed

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo (cw: self-harm, domestic violence, homophobia, mention of sexual assault)

Lana Harper’s Witches of Thistle Grove series

We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen (cw: use of ableist language around mental health)

Solaris by Stanislaw Lem

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson (cw: sexual abuse, pedophilia, animal sacrifice, grooming, racism)

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson

Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice (cw: racism)