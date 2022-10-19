Creepy SF/F For Halloween Season
Sharifah and Jenn discuss some happy news (the Kindred adaptation! Interior Chinatown!), some less happy RPG news, recommend creepy SF/F for Halloween season, and more.
Follow-Up: Black No More by George S. Schuyler
News
Butler’s Kindred Series will premiere Dec 13 [The Root]
Wizards of the Coast going to court to stop racist, transphobic RPG from being sold [Them]
Fiona Apple writes LOTR song [EW]
Interior Chinatown going to Hulu with Taika Waititi [Variety]
Harvey Awards SFF highlights [Book Riot]
Books Discussed
Siren Queen by Nghi Vo (cw: self-harm, domestic violence, homophobia, mention of sexual assault)
Lana Harper’s Witches of Thistle Grove series
We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen (cw: use of ableist language around mental health)
Solaris by Stanislaw Lem
The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson (cw: sexual abuse, pedophilia, animal sacrifice, grooming, racism)
House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice (cw: racism)