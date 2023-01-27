Cozy Mystery Novels
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss cozy mystery novels!
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!
NEWS
Crime Reads’ Most Anticipated Crime Novels of 2023
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Finlay Donovan Is Killing It – Elle Cosimano
Arsenic & Adobo – Mia P. Manansala
Death by Dumpling – Vivien Chien
The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie – Alan Bradley
The Exiles – Jane Harper
Promise Boys – Nick Brooks
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!