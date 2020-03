Jeff and Rebecca try to wrap their heads around how Covid-19 is affecting the world of books and reading.

This episode is sponsored by:

Sisters in Crime by Eleanor Taylor Bland

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang

TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations

Links discussed in this episode:

Book Riot’s on-going Covid-19 Coverage

Barnes & Noble implies layoffs inevitable

McNally Jackson & Powell’s layoffs

Print: A Bookstore in Portland, Maine