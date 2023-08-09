Cover Talk

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn talk about Octavia Butler Avenue, a new crime series from Marvel, cover trends and tropes in SF/F, and more.

News

Lizzo Meets LOTR [People]

New Marvel Crime Series [Publishers Weekly]

Greta Gerwig to direct Narnia movie [Variety]

Octavia Butler Avenue in Forest Park, Washington [Publishers Weekly]

Books Discussed

Fit for the Gods: Greek Mythology Reimagined edited by Jenn Northington and S. Zainab Williams

Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro (cover by Alex Eckman-Lawn)

House of Cotton by Monica Brashears (design by Donna Sinisgalli Noetzel)

House of Marionne by J. Elle (Cover art by Elena Masci, cover design by Theresa Evangelista)

Tensorate series by Neon Yang (Omnibus cover art by Yuko Shimizu)

The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang (cover art by Feifei Ruan; design by Christine Foltzer)

Guardians of Dawn: Zhara by S. Jae Jong

A Curse of Queens by Amanda Bouchet (cover illustration by Shane Rebenschied/Shannon Associates)

Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse

The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin (cover design by Lauren Panepinto)

Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo

Discworld covers by Josh Kirby

Thomas the Rhymer by Ellen Kushner, cover by Thomas Canty

Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang (cover art by Angela Wang; Design by Lesley Worrell)

Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk (cover art by Mark Smith; design by Christine Foltzer)

The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw, art by Morgan Sorensen, design by Esther S. Kim

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei (design by Jonathan Bush, compiled stock art: Lee Lena, Jacques Julien, Felix Furo, Jorges Salazares)

Thief Liar Lady by D.L. Soria (cover design by Kelly Chong, art direction by Cassie Gonzalez)

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong (cover design by Will Staehle)

We are the Crisis by Caldwell Turnbull (cover design by Kathryn G. English)