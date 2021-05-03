Episode 82
Cover Coverage-ing
After some kitchen appliance romance-related follow-up, Jess and Trisha return to the topic of romance covers and recommend some options for your #SpringIntoLoveBingo reading.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
News
Use #SpringIntoLoveBingo and #RomBkLove on Twitter as ways to find your next spring read!
Don’t forget to send any questions or thoughts about Vivid by May 13 for our book club episode (which will drop Monday, May 17).
Books Discussed
Vivid by Beverly Jenkins
The Lady’s Champion by Marie Lipscomb
Touch Me by Alexandria House
The Kindred Spirits Supper Club by Amy E. Reichert
Bear’s Gold by Yvette Hines
In the Middle of Somewhere by Roan Parrish
The Hate Project by Kris Ripper (Quick note on this one: Jess mentioned that a character in this book was deceased, but that relative is actually in care.)
Send us your thoughts on Vivid and whatever else you’re reading this spring! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).