Convince Me I’m Right

Jeff and Rebecca talk about recent reading, proceed to debate what constitutes historical fiction, wish for the failure of the efforts of some politicians, anticipate Janelle Monae’s short story collection, and much more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

Texas Governor Cancels Book Event Examining History

Janelle Monae debut short fiction



Andy Serkis is recording LOTR audiobooks