Episode 100.5
Contemporary History: 3 Recent YA Releases
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Kelly talks about three recent YA books that explore contemporary history from 1960-today.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chen and the Trial that Galvanized The Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo
Baby and Solo by Lisabeth Posthuma
Walls by LM Elliott