Episode 100.5
Contemporary History: 3 Recent YA Releases

Kelly talks about three recent YA books that explore contemporary history from 1960-today.

SHOW NOTES

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chen and the Trial that Galvanized The Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo

Baby and Solo by Lisabeth Posthuma

Walls by LM Elliott

