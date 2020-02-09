Constellation of Laziness

Jeff and Rebecca follow-up about The Witcher, Macmillan making American Dirt amends, B&N and PRH teaming up to do something upsetting, EXTREMELY exciting book news, and much more.

Links discussed in this episode:

The Strand taking over Book Culture space in Columbus Circle

PW analyzes the American Dirt situation and tries to talk w/ all the editors who bid

Macmillan meets with Presente & #dignidadliteraria, commits to inclusivity efforts

This week in #facepalm: PRH introduces “Diverse Editions” of classics with covers that feature PoC

And then pulled the initiative Hero of the Week/Cool Tech Thing: The Bookshelf highlights stories by marginalized and underrepresented authors