Consent to Tell Me the Story

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Trisha is joined by special guest Vanessa Diaz, Managing Editor for Book Riot, and they talk about reading habits, books they love, and why third person present narration is so weird.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

Looking to elevate your reading life? Tailored Book Recommendations is here to help with handpicked recommendations. Tell the Bibliologists at Tailored Book Recommendations about what you love and what you don’t. You can get your recommendations via email or receive hardcovers or paperbacks in the mail. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Plans start at just $18! Subscribe today.

Books Discussed

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Aphrodite and the Duke by J.J. McAvoy

The Kiss Countdown by Etta Easton

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller

Boyfriend Material and 10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall

The Switch and The Road Trip by Beth O’Leary

The Sitcom Star and The Reluctant Heartthrob by Jackie Lau

The Primas of Power series, including A Lot Like Adiós, You Had Me at Hola, and Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria

Vanessa also mentioned Alyssa Cole – there’s no wrong place to start with Alyssa Cole, but if you’re looking for ideas, check out Let It Shine and/or A Princess in Theory!

Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com), and Vanessa is on the socials @BuenosDiazSD.