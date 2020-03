Jeff and Rebecca rate their confidence in this spring and summer’s slate of movie adaptations.

Movies discussed in this episode:

Emma (March 6)

Wendy (Feb 28)

The Invisible Man (Feb 28)

The Secret Garden (April 17)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (May 8)

The Woman in the Window (May 15)

Artemis Fowl (May 29)

The Green Knight (May 29)

Greyhound (May 8)