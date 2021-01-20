Episode 85
Coming Soon: Smizecream
Hannah and Kelly talk about YA books set in super short time frames, as well as YA books about the end of the world.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
Tyra Banks’s Smizecream
Modelland by Tyra Banks
The Wig, the Bitch and the Meltdown by Jay Manuel
The Bridge by Bill Konigsberg
This Is All Your Fault by Aminah Mae Safi
Sam and Ilsa’s Last Hurrah by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn
We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera
The Voting Booth by Brandy Colbert
We Didn’t Ask for This by Adi Alsaid
Rose Sees Red by Cecil Castellucci
The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe
Odessa by Jonathan Hill
Burn by Patrick Ness
“Burn Gets TV Adaptation” news
We Are The Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson
The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline
The Sound of Stars by Alechia Dow
Starglass by Phoebe North
Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams
This Is Not a Test by Courtney Summers
So This is How It Ends by Tui T. Sutherland