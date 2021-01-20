Coming Soon: Smizecream

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah and Kelly talk about YA books set in super short time frames, as well as YA books about the end of the world.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

Tyra Banks’s Smizecream

Modelland by Tyra Banks

The Wig, the Bitch and the Meltdown by Jay Manuel

The Bridge by Bill Konigsberg

This Is All Your Fault by Aminah Mae Safi

Sam and Ilsa’s Last Hurrah by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn

We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

The Voting Booth by Brandy Colbert

We Didn’t Ask for This by Adi Alsaid

Rose Sees Red by Cecil Castellucci

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

Odessa by Jonathan Hill

Burn by Patrick Ness

“Burn Gets TV Adaptation” news

We Are The Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson

The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline

The Sound of Stars by Alechia Dow

Starglass by Phoebe North

Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams

This Is Not a Test by Courtney Summers

So This is How It Ends by Tui T. Sutherland