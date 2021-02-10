Climate Fiction, Climatepunk, Never Cli-Fi

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss speculative fiction about climate change, a.k.a. climate fiction, a bunch of adaptation news, an update from George R.R. Martin, and more.

News

Disney+ Wakanda show updates [Gizmodo]

Event celebrating Octavia Butler on Feb 24 (and our newsletters!)

GRRM gives a Winds of Winter update

Update on Willow director [Tor.com]

Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Cast Revealed [Hollywood Reporter]

Books & More

A Beginner’s Guide to Climate Fiction

Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore (cw: child abuse, harm to animals, abduction & imprisonment)

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (cw: harm to everyone, rape, animal death, fires, just everything)

Glass & Gardens, edited by Sarena Ulibarri

The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline (TW: child abuse/death, pedophilia, and sexual assault)

The Broken Earth trilogy by NK Jemisin (TW: child abuse/death)