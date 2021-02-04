Labor Leader For Lizards

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss the War of 1812, Muslim middle-grade reads, classics by women, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Questions

1. I’d like to read one or more solid but entertaining history books or memoirs to help me understand the War of 1812. I’m especially interested in how it played out in Prince George’s County, MD. I keep seeing all of these historical markers, and I don’t really have a concept of the war. I did enjoy Chernow’s Hamilton and Goodwin’s No Ordinary Time, so I can handle a pretty hefty read.

-Krista

2. I’ve gotten into romance lately and I like historical fiction so naturally I wanted to try out historical romance. I tried some books but I disliked the unequal power balance between the female love interest and the male love interest. I also disliked that the women do not seem to have a life or interests outside of the ballroom. I really liked The lady’s guide to celestial mechanics and the follow-up, The care and feeding of waspish widows by Olivia Waite. These books have women who live great lives without men and have interesting jobs/skills. Do you know of more historical romance with women who have interesting lives before they meet their love interest? I don’t care whether it’s M/F or F/F.

-Rose

3. Hello! This year I’ve decided to attempt to complete the Reading Women Challenge and the Read Harder Challenge because why not? I like to push myself. Both challenges have prompts for middle grade novels (RW is a Muslim middle grade and RH is a middle grade mystery). I’m wondering if there’s a way to combine these two and find the next great Muslim middle grade mystery! I’m normally not a fan of middle grade, so maybe this will change my mind. Thanks a bunch, love the show!

-Emily

4. I’m looking for some audiobook recommendations for my dad. He has diminished eyesight and was gifted an audiobook subscription, so I’m hoping to give him some recommendations to get him excited to use it. I haven’t seen him read a book since I was very young, and those were all John Grisham. Our family is from Canada, so he wouldn’t be super into presidential biographies. He watches HGTV, History Channel, and James Bond movies, but his most rewatched movie seems to be Inglorious Basterds. He works in the pharmaceutical industry, so nonfiction like Radium Girls might tickle his fancy, however I think he would do better with fiction to get him hooked on audiobooks (one can hope). His birthday is February 1, so it would be great if I had some options to include in his birthday card. Thank you! Love your show so much 🙂

-Kim

5. Hello! I love reading about heroes and triumph in the face of adversity. I just re-watched “300” for about the millionth time. I love this movie! I know the battle of Thermopylae is not technically a victory, but the sacrifice of the Spartans allowed for a victory down the line. Do you know of any books with this similar topic? Strong men willing to sacrifice for a greater good? I also love anything from WW I or II regarding this same subject. Thank you and God Bless!

-Catherine

6. any classical literature novels or modern readalikes, preferably written by women

-Amal

7. I’m looking for a book that can help me examine the relationship between sisters. I am an older sister, and have often felt the burden of being the older sibling, especially coming from an immigrant family. I know my sister and I both bring our own strengths and weaknesses to the table, but I’m having a hard time articulating what they are. I’d like to gain some perspective on what it’s like to be the younger sibling, and to read about what the younger sibling perceives of the older one. I’d love a story with view points from both the older and younger siblings, preferably sister-sister relationships. Ideally, the story would provide insight on the unique contributions each sister brings to a healthy relationship as they navigate the ups and downs of life. Fingers crossed, such a story exists. A book that tugs at emotions and induces tears would be great, and either fiction or non-fiction is fine, but please no sci-fi or romance.

Thanks!

-May

Books Discussed

1812: The War that Forged a Nation by Walter R. Borneman

Images of America: Prince George’s County, Maryland by Katharine D. Bryant and Donna L. Schneider

Prince George’s County, Maryland (Black America Series)

Girl Meets Duke series by Tessa Dare (The Duchess Deal)

The Brothers Sinister series by Courtney Milan (The Duchess War)

The Gauntlet by Karuna Riazi

More to the Story by Hena Khan

Shepherd by Catherine Jinks (tw: many many many harms to animals)

The Unquiet Dead by Ausma Zehanat Khan (Rachel Getty & Esa Khattak 1)

Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand (tw: torture)

A More Unbending Battle by Peter Nelson

The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins

The Living Is Easy by Dorothy West

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

Atlas of Unknowns by Tania James