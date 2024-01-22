Circuit Court Declares Texas Book Ban Law Unconstitutional, Barnes & Noble Opening New Stores, LA Public Library Buys a Publishing House, and more

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about some good legal news, B&N’s announced plans to open 50 new stores, quashing (and starting?) some Argylle authorship rumors, the LAPL getting into the publishing game, and more.

Big win: Fifth Circuit declares Texas book bans unconstitutional

Anti-book ban bill introduced in New Mexico and Massachusetts, may their efforts succeed

Argylle director shuts down the T Swift conspiracy theory

Barnes & Noble to open 50 new stores this year

LA Public Library acquires indie publisher

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino