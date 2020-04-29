Cinnamon Roll Characters

Eric and Kelly talk about YA Star Wars books and feel-good YA books.

Ruthless Gods by Emily A. Duncan

The Lightness of Hands by Jeff Garvin

The Fire Never Goes Out by Noelle Stevenson

War and Speech by Don Zolidis

Parachutes by Kelly Yang

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

A Crash of Fate by Zoraida Cordova

Black Spire by Deliliah S. Dawson

Ahsoka by E.K. Johnston

The Queen’s Shadow by E.K. Johnston

Rebel Rising by Beth Revis

From a Certain Point of View Anthology

“Project Lumos”

Who In The World Is Carmen Sandiego by Rebecca Tinker

Waking The Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Power by Pam Grossman

Stranger Things: Runaway Max by Brenna Yovanoff

Riverdale: The Day Before by Micol Ostow

A Werewolf in Riverdale by Caleb Roehrig

When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon

I’m Not Your Manic Pixie Dream Girl by Gretchen McNeil

We Dream of Space by Erin Entrada Kelly

My So-Called Bollywood Life by Nisha Sharma

Sloppy Firsts by Megan McCafferty

The Trouble with Destiny by Lauren Morrill

The New Guy by Amy Spalding

Red White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Talk Nerdy To Me by Tiffany Schmidt

Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kann