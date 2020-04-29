Episode 67
Cinnamon Roll Characters
Eric and Kelly talk about YA Star Wars books and feel-good YA books.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes, Sword In The Stars: A Once & Future Novel – by Cori McCarthy and Amy Rose Capetta, and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.
SHOW NOTES
Ruthless Gods by Emily A. Duncan
The Lightness of Hands by Jeff Garvin
The Fire Never Goes Out by Noelle Stevenson
All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
A Crash of Fate by Zoraida Cordova
Black Spire by Deliliah S. Dawson
Ahsoka by E.K. Johnston
The Queen’s Shadow by E.K. Johnston
Rebel Rising by Beth Revis
From a Certain Point of View Anthology
Who In The World Is Carmen Sandiego by Rebecca Tinker
Waking The Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Power by Pam Grossman
Stranger Things: Runaway Max by Brenna Yovanoff
Riverdale: The Day Before by Micol Ostow
A Werewolf in Riverdale by Caleb Roehrig
When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon
I’m Not Your Manic Pixie Dream Girl by Gretchen McNeil
We Dream of Space by Erin Entrada Kelly
My So-Called Bollywood Life by Nisha Sharma
Sloppy Firsts by Megan McCafferty
The Trouble with Destiny by Lauren Morrill
The New Guy by Amy Spalding
Red White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Talk Nerdy To Me by Tiffany Schmidt
Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kann