This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Tune in to hear Nicole and Nusrah talk about excellent children’s literature in verse, alongside a conversation with the wonderful Charles Waters, the co-author of Can I Touch Your Hair?: Poems of Race, Mistakes, and Friendship.

For even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!

Charles Waters Recommendations

Crossover by Kwame Alexander

The Land of the Cranes by Aida Salzaar

You Can Fly by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Jeffery Boston Weatherford

Garvey’s Choice by Nikki Grimes

Bronx Masquerade by Nikki Grimes (Young Adult)

Forget Me Not by Ellie Terry Under the Mesquite by Guadalupe Garcia Mccall (Young Adult)

Books Discussed

Dictionary for a Better World: Poems, Quotes, and Anecdotes from A to Z

by Irene Latham and Charles Waters, illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini

Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns: A Muslim Book of Colors by Hena Khan, illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini

Starfish by Lisa Fipps

What Are You Glad About? What Are You Mad About? Poems for When a Person Needs a Poem by Judith Viorst, illustrated by Lee White

The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi, illustrated by Lorena Alvarez

Inside Out and Back Again by Thanhhà Lai

One Last Word: Wisdom from the Harlem Renaissance by Nikki Grimes

The Red Pencil by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Shane W. Evans

Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga