Episode 52
Children’s Books In Verse
Tune in to hear Nicole and Nusrah talk about excellent children’s literature in verse, alongside a conversation with the wonderful Charles Waters, the co-author of Can I Touch Your Hair?: Poems of Race, Mistakes, and Friendship.
Charles Waters Recommendations
Crossover by Kwame Alexander
The Land of the Cranes by Aida Salzaar
You Can Fly by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Jeffery Boston Weatherford
Garvey’s Choice by Nikki Grimes
Bronx Masquerade by Nikki Grimes (Young Adult)
Forget Me Not by Ellie Terry Under the Mesquite by Guadalupe Garcia Mccall (Young Adult)
Books Discussed
Dictionary for a Better World: Poems, Quotes, and Anecdotes from A to Z
by Irene Latham and Charles Waters, illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini
Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns: A Muslim Book of Colors by Hena Khan, illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini
Starfish by Lisa Fipps
What Are You Glad About? What Are You Mad About? Poems for When a Person Needs a Poem by Judith Viorst, illustrated by Lee White
The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi, illustrated by Lorena Alvarez
Inside Out and Back Again by Thanhhà Lai
One Last Word: Wisdom from the Harlem Renaissance by Nikki Grimes
The Red Pencil by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Shane W. Evans
Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga