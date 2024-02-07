Checking in on the World of Romance

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Trisha Brown and Jess Pryde, hosts of When in Romance, join Jeff to talk about what’s going on in the world of romance: what’s changed over the last ten years (and what hasn’t), what the state of romance is today, where it’s going, and a recommendation or two as well. This was fun.

Discussed in this episode:

When in Romance Podcast

Most Anticipated Books of 2023 Episode of When in Romance

First Edition!

Black Love Matters, edited by Jessica P. Pryde

The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory



The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang



Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston



Indigo by Beverly Jenkins



Role Playing by Cathy Yardley



Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall



The Viscount Made Me Do It by Diana Quincy



A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams



After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lop