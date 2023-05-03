Characters Who Make Us Feel Seen

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn talk that Marvels trailer, more AI shenanigans, a 40th Anniversary (!) edition of Song of the Lioness, characters they relate to, and more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice.

News

SF/F in the real world: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch spreading critters [Science Alert]

The Marvels trailer [Black Girl Nerds]

Winners of the LA Times Festival of Books prize [LA Times]

40th Anniversary edition of Tamora Pierce’s Song of the Lioness series [Publishers Weekly]

AI shenanigans at r/Fantasy [Reddit]

Books Discussed

Sophie from Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones

Cleric Chih from Singing Hills Cycle by Nghi Vo

Lauren from Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler

Mika Moon from The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

Candace Chen from Severance by Ling Ma

Circe from Circe by Madeline Miller