Episode 100
Celebrations, Nostalgia, and Questionable Fashion
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah celebrate the 100th episode of Read or Dead, and talk about books that shaped them as mystery readers.
News Links
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton
Moonlight Becomes You by Mary Higgins Clark
The Silent Scream (Nightmare Hall #1) by Diane Hoh
Baltimore Blues by Laura Lippman
Jade Green by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor
Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie
NEW RELEASES
The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
