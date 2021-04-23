Celebrations, Nostalgia, and Questionable Fashion

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah celebrate the 100th episode of Read or Dead, and talk about books that shaped them as mystery readers.

News Links

ITW Thriller Awards Nominees

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton

Moonlight Becomes You by Mary Higgins Clark

The Silent Scream (Nightmare Hall #1) by Diane Hoh

Baltimore Blues by Laura Lippman

Jade Green by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie

NEW RELEASES

The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

